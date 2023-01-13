 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

