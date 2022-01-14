Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.