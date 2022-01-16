 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

