Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Mainly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

