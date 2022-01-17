 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Shenandoah Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

