Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

