Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Another U.S. drought record has been set: At least 40% of the Lower 48 has gone 68 straight weeks in drought conditions.
