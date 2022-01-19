Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
