Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Bitterly cold. A mostly clear sky. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.