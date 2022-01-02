Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 4F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.