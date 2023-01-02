Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.