Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low -4F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.