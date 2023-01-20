 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

