For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 19F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
