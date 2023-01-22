 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mainly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

Related to this story

