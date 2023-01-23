 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Shenandoah people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

