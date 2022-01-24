This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
