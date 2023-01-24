Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Shenandoah could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.