This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Shenandoah Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.