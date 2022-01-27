Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
