Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: A few clouds overnight. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.