Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Shenandoah will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.