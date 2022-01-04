Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.