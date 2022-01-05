Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.