Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.

