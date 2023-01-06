 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.

