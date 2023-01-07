Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Shenandoah residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.