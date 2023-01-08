Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Shenandoah tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.