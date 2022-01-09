Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.