Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.