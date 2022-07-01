Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.