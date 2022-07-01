This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can exp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 t…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Shenandoah wil…