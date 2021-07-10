Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Shenandoah community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.