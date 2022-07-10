Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
