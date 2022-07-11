This evening in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
