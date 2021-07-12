This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Tuesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah