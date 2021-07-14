Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Shenandoah will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
