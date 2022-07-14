Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day …
For the drive home in Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Shenandoah folks should be prepa…
Shenandoah's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expe…
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light…