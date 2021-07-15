Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.