This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah
