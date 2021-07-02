 Skip to main content
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Mainly clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

