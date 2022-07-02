Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Shenandoah folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.