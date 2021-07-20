Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
