Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph.