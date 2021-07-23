Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 102.37. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.