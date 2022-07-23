Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.