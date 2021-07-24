Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93.44. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.