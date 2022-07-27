Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.