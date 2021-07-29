Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Shenandoah area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit valleynewstoday.com.