Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Shenandoah area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.

