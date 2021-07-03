Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.