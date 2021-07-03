Shenandoah's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit valleynewstoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.