For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah
Tonight's weather conditions in Shenandoah: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.