Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Shenandoah

For the drive home in Shenandoah: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Shenandoah Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit valleynewstoday.com for local news and weather.